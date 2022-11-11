Watch This Woman Turn Ordinary Nutcrackers Into Disco Ones

Although it's only November, Christmas is approaching fast. Therefore, it is better to start early with gift shopping and decorating than doing all of that last minute - as this tends to be more stressful. But not all Christmas decors have to be complicated, if you have left-over pool noodles from the summer - you can create some stunning Christmas garlands.

Or you can be a little extra and go to town with your Christmas decorations, such as the TikTok account @shopmoodzandvibez demonstrates in her video.

Don't these look fabulous?

It certainly changes things up a bit.

All you need are plain nutcrackers, which are available at Michaels, some peel-and-stick disco paneling, and some spray paint suitable for wood. You can choose any color you desire, even metallic. This TikTok creator used pastel green, pink, and white - but it works well with the copper disco paneling.

And as you can see here, the final results are stunning.

However, if you're on a budget, you could technically upcycle your old nutcrackers. All you would need to do is glam them up a bit, with some paint. And of course, make sure, you cover the beard if you use spray paint. Or you can just paint them by hand, and even change their faces that way. The options here are endless.

TikTok certainly loves this idea too, as one TikToker @kylie.farmerr commented,

"I'm obsessed."

So am I.

I think it's fun to steer away from traditional Christmas decorations and go with something that is young, fun, and represents who you are. But don't get me wrong, if you like classical and traditional types of Christmas decor more, don't let me stop you.

