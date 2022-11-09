Skip to main content

This Is a Sign You Need to Get Yourself Some Funky Disco Tiles

We need these!

If you grew up in the '70s, you know that disco was a huge hit back then but it never really went out of fashion - and I don't just mean the music genre. I also mean interior design inspired by the disco era, such as this DIY disco-inspired mirror. However, there is a lot more the '70s had to offer.

As TikToker and interior designer Dani Klarić (@daniklaric) shares in her video, apparently, there are also disco-inspired tiles that exist.

Wow! These look so cool! I'd like to get my hands on them.

As Dani mentioned in her video, these are original disco tiles from the '70s, which means they are probably not being produced anymore. What a bummer. However, her client has 2000 sqft of those tiles stored somewhere. 

What makes them so unique is the fact that each tile has colorful gel in them and they even light up.

According to the TikTok community, these are called sensory tiles and are apparently made for kids, and are often used in day- or after-school programs. I had no idea but now I want to be a kid again, knowing this.

The great news is that you can probably find these on eBay, or Amazon, although they would most likely be replicates - not originals - which is still cool though. 

You'd certainly need these if your home is inspired by the '70s era

With that said, excuse me while I'm trying to get my hands on some of those original disco tiles. 

