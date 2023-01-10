Apparently We’ve Been Using Metal Dish Racks Wrong Our Entire Lives

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When I think about my kitchen, especially when it comes to organizing said kitchen, I tend to think of the bigger picture. Where am I going to put all my appliances, do all my spices really need their own rack or can I shove them in a cubby somewhere, how do I make sure that all my towels are in the right spot? You know - the big things.

One thing I didn’t realize was that I was actually using my metal dish rack all wrong, as proven by TikTok creator Sally Van Straaten!

If you are anything like me then your dish drying rack is probably where you THOUGHT it should go… In my case, on top of a towel right next to the sink. Sure it was unsightly, and you have to change out that towel or drying mat pretty often, but it got the job done, right?



Sadly, no. This spot isn’t perfect.



Instead, Sally says that the rack is actually supposed to go on the side of your sink that you aren’t actively using to wash your dishes! In fact, most racks fit perfectly snug into the dip of your sink, meaning you can wash your dishes, rinse them off, and put them directly into the rack without ever actually leaving your sink.

And, to be fair, it makes sense. This method means you aren’t taking up extra valuable counter space, you don’t need a drying mat or towel, and you aren’t dragging wet dishes all over.

The comment section is taking this… pretty hard, and seriously. Most of them are wondering how they never knew this, with others saying that ‘of course, they’ve done it this way for decades’. So what side of the fence are you on? Countertop dish rack, or in the sink dish rack?



(I’m not sure I can convince myself to change at this point, but it’s good to know!)



