These Dishwasher Cleaning Hacks Will Both Amaze and Disgust You

So, let’s talk about dishwashers. These inventions have been a helpful tool for many homeowners, ensuring that we don’t spend longer than we should hovering over sinks and washing a bunch of nasty dishes caked with food leftover from dinner. Of course that doesn’t mean that everything is all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to these appliances.

In fact, as TikTok creator Mai Zimmy shares with us, there are plenty of spaces, even in the dishwasher, that need their own brand of special cleaning to ensure that the entire appliance continues to function as it should!

Now, I am going to warn you guys that, should you have a weak stomach, this might not be the video for you. On the other hand, it does deal with cleaning a pretty important appliance in your house that, if you are anything like me, you use every single day.

Mai starts off by showing us how you need to remove the blade-looking attachment that typically lies at the bottom of your dishwasher. Remove it, pull up the filter underneath, and get ready to gag a bit (or a lot) at all the gunkiness that comes out. Honestly, I could smell it right through the screen, and that was enough to nearly have me setting my own washer on fire.

Another tip is to use a narrow-tipped brush, preferably one that spins almost like an electric toothbrush, to get into all the nooks and crannies, including the door opening. The narrow tip and angular twisting of the brush should really make this chore a little easier.

And finally, fill up a small tub with a cleaning solution, put it on the top layer of your dishwasher, and let it run its course. This should help clean out any last nasty bits and leave your dishwasher smelling fresh and clean!



