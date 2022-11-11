This Floor Cleaning "Hack" Might Actually Ruin Your Floors

We all love floor-cleaning hacks. Many say they'd rather clean the floors with a potato scrubber than use actual cleaning products. There's something about getting down on your hands and knees and scrubbing away at stubborn dirt and grime that seems so satisfyingly old-fashioned.

But scrubbing away like an old-fashioned housemaid takes time and too much effort. Unfortunately, some hacks are worse than regular cleaning. They can even damage your flooring and create more work in the long run. Take this "hack" for example.

Commenters had plenty of other suggestions in stead of dishwasher pods. "Try vinegar and hot water." @Sarah Lavoie Morin

@🦄Beanz🦄 said, " A steam mop does a 100% better job. I recommend a steam mop over any mop!" That's true for most floors (except wood).

Dishwasher pods are not made for floor cleaning, and they can cause damage to your floors. The acids in dishwasher detergents are too strong and will damage wood floors over time. Dishwasher detergent also leaves a residue that makes it difficult to clean your floors with a mop. It's best to stick with the products you've already purchased or use an alternative method like vinegar and water if you need something more powerful than water alone.

The detergent in pods leaves a residue, which can interfere with the proper cleaning of your flooring. It’s easier to clean up and allows for deeper penetration into the dirt, grime, and stains. You should also know this requires more cleaning than a traditional mop and bucket (or hose). You'll end up spending extra time cleaning because the dishwasher detergent left a film on your flooring.