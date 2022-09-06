Woman Uses Dishwasher Wand To Clean Baseboards and It’s Low-Key Brilliant

Cleaning baseboards can be a daunting task, especially if you have a high-traffic household and you find yourself having to deep clean your baseboards quite often. However, if you have the right cleaning tool and the perfect cleaning product, perhaps cleaning the baseboards wouldn’t be so bad?

While it may seem too good to be true to not have to clean your baseboards so often, this cleaning tip from TikTok content creator @bettercleaningbritt might just be a game changer in your cleaning routine.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she used only two products to achieve such stellar results — a dish washing wand and Murphy’s Oil. She simply filled the dishwashing wand with the cleaning product and a little water, mixed it around and began scrubbing her baseboards. After she finished scrubbing, she simply took a clean and damp microfiber towel to wipe away the excess liquid.

The before and after photos are astonishing! Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts regarding her baseboard cleaning method. “I love Murphy’s Oil,” @lisarenee1960 shared. “Your cleaning with oil. It builds up on the surface dulling it. Clean with the right cleaners and is amazing!” @sheryll1959 commented. “Looks like I will be cleaning some baseboards this weekend!” @monicawhite747 wrote. “Ohhhhh I’m trying this!!” @crazycleaninglady222 shared.

The comments may be a little mixed, but given how cheap and effective this cleaning method appears to be, it wouldn’t hurt to try it for yourself.