Skip to main content

Woman Uses Dishwasher Wand To Clean Baseboards and It’s Low-Key Brilliant

We love the ingenuity here.

Cleaning baseboards can be a daunting task, especially if you have a high-traffic household and you find yourself having to deep clean your baseboards quite often. However, if you have the right cleaning tool and the perfect cleaning product, perhaps cleaning the baseboards wouldn’t be so bad?

While it may seem too good to be true to not have to clean your baseboards so often, this cleaning tip from TikTok content creator @bettercleaningbritt might just be a game changer in your cleaning routine.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she used only two products to achieve such stellar results — a dish washing wand and Murphy’s Oil. She simply filled the dishwashing wand with the cleaning product and a little water, mixed it around and began scrubbing her baseboards. After she finished scrubbing, she simply took a clean and damp microfiber towel to wipe away the excess liquid.

The before and after photos are astonishing! Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts regarding her baseboard cleaning method. “I love Murphy’s Oil,” @lisarenee1960 shared. “Your cleaning with oil. It builds up on the surface dulling it. Clean with the right cleaners and is amazing!” @sheryll1959 commented. “Looks like I will be cleaning some baseboards this weekend!” @monicawhite747 wrote. “Ohhhhh I’m trying this!!” @crazycleaninglady222 shared.

The comments may be a little mixed, but given how cheap and effective this cleaning method appears to be, it wouldn’t hurt to try it for yourself.

books
Article

Check Out This Amazing Built-In Bookshelf Using An Under-stairs Nook

paint pour art
Article

North Carolina Woman Makes Gorgeous Wedding Gift For Friend By Using Poured Paint Method

skeleton
Article

This Halloween Decoration Was Transformed Into the Perfect Planter

kids' playroom
Article

Mom DIYs the Perfect Playroom For Son

office
Article

Woman Transforms Closet Space Into the Perfect Office Nook

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Store Pumpkins Into Gorgeous Pottery Barn Décor Dupes

tea cup
Article

Woman Makes Epic Tea Cup Art

sugar scrub
Article

DIY Rose Petal Sugar Scrub Is a Brilliant Way to Make Use of Old Roses

Indigo leaves
Article

Mom Dyes Daughter’s Hair With Indigo Leaves and It Turns Out Beautifully

welcome mat at door
Article

This DIY Halloween Welcome Mat Is Super Easy to Make

wicker basket
Article

Woman Makes DIY Basket Lamp With Zero Wires

colorful pumpkins
Article

Love Halloween But Not The Spooky? Try Out This Colorful Pumpkin DIY Instead!

storage under bed
Article

Woman Uses IKEA Bookshelf to Create the Coolest Under-bed Storage

kitchen renovation
Article

Virginia Woman Completely Transforms the Look Of Her Kitchen With One Design Change

cluttered car
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Store Finds to Perfectly Organize Her Car

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.