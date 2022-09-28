Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

Well we know what to do the next time we go there!

There is a certain wonder about Disneyland that is undeniable and has been for generations at this point. Parents drop tons of money to head to their favorite parks, kids of all ages get to stare in amazement at their favorite characters, and we take little bits and pieces of that same excitement home with us to share and love for years to come.

Well, one family came up with one absolutely brilliant way to keep those precious memories alive for their small child, and we can’t wait to share it with you!

Brandi Jo and her family recently had a grand trip to Disney, and of course they did all the fun things that there are to do there. They rode rides, ate delicious food, took in all the amazing sights, and of course, met up with a lot of cast members dressed up as their favorite characters.

But Brandi and her family also had an agenda - they were there to get signatures. Lots and lots of signatures from every cast member that they could. Now you could wonder why this is so odd. Doesn’t almost everyone try and get signatures of at least their favorite character? And we’d absolutely say yes - but here is the trick. Brandi’s kiddo didn’t have an autograph book. Instead she had plain white fabric squares.

So each character signed a fabric square, and Brandi took all of them home before sewing each one into a beautiful Disney-themed quilt that would make childhood us jealous as all get out. Even the alternating squares have Disney characters and images on them, making this a once in a lifetime experience and a keepsake that we are sure this family will treasure for years and years to come!