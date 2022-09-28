Skip to main content

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

Well we know what to do the next time we go there!

There is a certain wonder about Disneyland that is undeniable and has been for generations at this point. Parents drop tons of money to head to their favorite parks, kids of all ages get to stare in amazement at their favorite characters, and we take little bits and pieces of that same excitement home with us to share and love for years to come.

Well, one family came up with one absolutely brilliant way to keep those precious memories alive for their small child, and we can’t wait to share it with you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Brandi Jo and her family recently had a grand trip to Disney, and of course they did all the fun things that there are to do there. They rode rides, ate delicious food, took in all the amazing sights, and of course, met up with a lot of cast members dressed up as their favorite characters.

But Brandi and her family also had an agenda - they were there to get signatures. Lots and lots of signatures from every cast member that they could. Now you could wonder why this is so odd. Doesn’t almost everyone try and get signatures of at least their favorite character? And we’d absolutely say yes - but here is the trick. Brandi’s kiddo didn’t have an autograph book. Instead she had plain white fabric squares.

You can already see where this is going!

So each character signed a fabric square, and Brandi took all of them home before sewing each one into a beautiful Disney-themed quilt that would make childhood us jealous as all get out. Even the alternating squares have Disney characters and images on them, making this a once in a lifetime experience and a keepsake that we are sure this family will treasure for years and years to come!

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

woman using power tools
Article

Woman Thinks Husband Is Going to Regret Not Cleaning Out Closets Himself Because She Found the Power Tools

shutterstock_1316989556
Article

Watch This Man Transform a Gin Bottle into Fancy Cocktail Glass

planting flowers
Article

Mississippi Man’s Neighbors Give Him Permission to Plant Anything He Wants On Their Property

child painting
Article

4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

frustrated woman
Article

KC Mom Discovers Hysterical and Infuriating Reason She Isn’t Getting Air Upstairs

trick or treaters behind spider web
Article

This Yarn Spider Web Is Perfect For Minimalists Who Still Want to Decorate For Halloween

colorful pumpkins
Article

Cute Pumpkin DIY Is Perfect for Farmhouse Style

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

DIY Light Up Vases Completely Change the Ambiance of the Room

Slat wall
Article

Couple’s DIY Slat Wall Is so Easy and So Adorable to Pull Off

sewing kits
Article

Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Goth Chair Makeover Will Have You Wishing You Lived In a Castle

sewing needle kit
Article

This “Life-Changing” Sewing Hack gets You the Perfect Knot Every Time

sectional table
Article

Woman Installs Genius “Floating Table” Behind Sectional

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.