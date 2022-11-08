Skip to main content

This Disney Themed Christmas Doorway Is the Cutest Way to Get Ready For the Season

It will make you wish it was already Christmas!

Ready to get your Christmas on?

We know we are! And what better way to do that than to combine our two favorite loves - Disney and Christmas? Well, one TikTok creator has come up with the perfect way to do that and decorate her home in the most amazing way possible, and you can bet that we are already ZOOMING to our local hobby store to pick up stuff to do the same thing!

Emma runs the DisneyWithTheDaniels channel over on TikTok, and on her channel, she gets to show off her and her family’s absolute love of ALL things Disney. That includes getting her home totally Disney-fied for various occasions, including her favorite of all - Christmas.

One of the first things that Emma does each year is create small spaces throughout her house that she can transform, and in this video, she is focusing on the simple archway that leads into her house. The space is fairly narrow and tall, making it the perfect area to create a vertical focal point that doesn’t get in the way.

The very first thing that Emma does with this space is put up some small nails to not only guide her, but to also hang her various decorations. Keep in mind that all of these decorations came from Hobby Lobby and were on deep discount, so this entire set-up cost her less than fifty dollars!

Next go up some long faux pine sprigs with bright red berries, the long, trailing pieces perfectly framing the archway from above. A bright red bow goes up at the very top before Emma starts making some absolutely adorable DIY Mickey ornaments using one larger red bauble and two smaller ones and sticking them all together to get that iconic Mickey ear shape.

Emma adds these DIY Disney ornaments and calls it a wraps, and we get to see an absolutely gorgeous archway that is at the heart of all our Disney dreams! We can't wait to try it (and maybe add a few extra decorations of our own!)


