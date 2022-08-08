Skip to main content

People Are Obsessed With the Rings This Woman Makes Out of Spoons

This Disneyland one in particular is pretty cool!

Have you ever wondered how rings were made? The process is quite fascinating, from melting down and molding the different metals to adding gems and other accents, and rarely do we get a behind-the-scenes look into what all goes into the process.

Luckily we’ve got one TikTok creator who not only shows us what her process for making a ring looks like but does it with something that makes the ring even more unique than it would appear at first!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Brittany Swider is a handmade jewelry designer, and she takes the traditional ring-making process and turns it into something uniquely her own using something quite interesting - spoons. Brittany takes old spoons, the kind that used to be used as collectibles, and turns them into treasured rings that stand out from the rest not only because of what they are made of but also how well they are made.

The particular ring Brittany is working on in this featured video is one made out of a 1950s Disney collectible spoon for a man surprising his wife with a surprise anniversary gift. The handle of the spoon features the Disneyland castle in full detail, and you can see everything from individual windows to turrets and even grates on the gate door.


Hours of careful work are spent cutting the spoon into a ring shape, pounding it down into a circular form, then repolishing and reworking the new ring and the end result is something that we’d probably donate a kidney to get for ourselves. Brittany was even able to keep the Disneyland logo, in full, along the side of the ring. This ring, even in spoon form, is highly desirable to any Disney collector, and we can only imagine how much this husband’s wife is going to absolutely treasure her new gorgeous piece of history.

