Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

Practically everyone seems to love decorating for the holiday season and if there’s another thing people - both adults and children, alike - love more than decorating for the holidays, it’s Disney! So when you’re able to combine both like TikTok content creator @louflores_ does in this cute DIY tutorial, you almost transform your house to the most magical place on earth!

Well, kind of.

To create this Mickey Mouse-inspired Halloween door wreath, she purchased the necessary supplies from the Dollar Tree and got started. Starting off with the iron black pumpkin shaped wreath, she cut a few pieces of the orange pool noodle to fit the size of the wreath and hot glued the pieces onto it. Next, she cut a short piece of the green pool noodle to give it the appearance of a pumpkin stem and hot glued it onto the wreath as well. Afterwards, she used cut pieces of a Handy Shammy cloth to create the Mickey Mouse face and glued two miniature pumpkins on the top corners of the pumpkin wreath to create the mouse ears.

We love how the final project turned out! It looks like Halloween décor you’d see at the Disney theme parks!