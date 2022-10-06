Skip to main content

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

And TBH it looks good enough to sell at Disney World.

Practically everyone seems to love decorating for the holiday season and if there’s another thing people - both adults and children, alike - love more than decorating for the holidays, it’s Disney! So when you’re able to combine both like TikTok content creator @louflores_ does in this cute DIY tutorial, you almost transform your house to the most magical place on earth!

Well, kind of.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create this Mickey Mouse-inspired Halloween door wreath, she purchased the necessary supplies from the Dollar Tree and got started. Starting off with the iron black pumpkin shaped wreath, she cut a few pieces of the orange pool noodle to fit the size of the wreath and hot glued the pieces onto it. Next, she cut a short piece of the green pool noodle to give it the appearance of a pumpkin stem and hot glued it onto the wreath as well. Afterwards, she used cut pieces of a Handy Shammy cloth to create the Mickey Mouse face and glued two miniature pumpkins on the top corners of the pumpkin wreath to create the mouse ears.

We love how the final project turned out! It looks like Halloween décor you’d see at the Disney theme parks! 

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

shutterstock_1935210254
Article

Man Rigs Up a Genuis Way to Rake His Field Quickly

shutterstock_1992591233
Article

Funny Doormat Keeps Church of Latter Day Saints Recruiters Away

cool pumpkin
Article

Watch This Woman Shares an Easy Pumpkin Carving Hack

shutterstock_1485995702
Article

You Need to Give Your Bar Cart a Creepy Makeover

decorated cake stand
Article

New Jersey Home Décor Maven Uses a Cake Stand To Create Beautiful Fall Décor

Cluttered home
Article

The 20/20 Rule Will Help You Seriously DeClutter Your House

Flowers
Article

Instead of Throwing Away Your Old Vases, Do This Instead

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.