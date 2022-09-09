Couple Creates “Disney Treehouse” In Their Home and People Are Obsessed

It’s been said that going to Disney World was every kid’s dream. While many people have lived the dream, others haven’t yet. But hey, if you can’t make it to Disney World just yet or you consider yourself a Disney super fan why not bring it to you? That’s what TikTok content creator Angie Bellemare @angiebellemare kind of did with this amazing space she created in her home!

Judging by her TikTok account Bellemare appears to be a Disney fan who has likely been to Disney at least a few times and it shows with this beautiful Disney treehouse she and her partner created inside their home. Calling the space “The Dream Deck,” the couple’s treehouse features old pictures of the couple on the wall, hanging lanterns on a tree that is legitimately growing out of the ground, an old radio, a pulley system that features “treasures,” music and Amazonian sounds playing for the ceiling and they even have two magical Tiki heads!

Talk about nailing the details! Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comment section couldn’t help but express their love of “The Dream Deck.” “I would never leave that area of the house again,” @unfinished_senten____ shared. “I’ve been waiting for this!! It looks amazing,” @anna.von.f wrote. “This is absolutely dreamy!!!” @taylorqueenmckeown shared.

Ummm, we’re obsessed with this space! Not only did the couple bring Disney to their home, but they did so by making it a treehouse — our inner child is jumping up and down!