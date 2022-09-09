Skip to main content

Couple Creates “Disney Treehouse” In Their Home and People Are Obsessed

Can you spot all the Easter eggs?

It’s been said that going to Disney World was every kid’s dream. While many people have lived the dream, others haven’t yet. But hey, if you can’t make it to Disney World just yet or you consider yourself a Disney super fan why not bring it to you? That’s what TikTok content creator Angie Bellemare @angiebellemare kind of did with this amazing space she created in her home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Judging by her TikTok account Bellemare appears to be a Disney fan who has likely been to Disney at least a few times and it shows with this beautiful Disney treehouse she and her partner created inside their home. Calling the space “The Dream Deck,” the couple’s treehouse features old pictures of the couple on the wall, hanging lanterns on a tree that is legitimately growing out of the ground, an old radio, a pulley system that features “treasures,” music and Amazonian sounds playing for the ceiling and they even have two magical Tiki heads!

Talk about nailing the details! Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comment section couldn’t help but express their love of “The Dream Deck.” “I would never leave that area of the house again,” @unfinished_senten____ shared. “I’ve been waiting for this!! It looks amazing,” @anna.von.f wrote. “This is absolutely dreamy!!!” @taylorqueenmckeown shared.

Ummm, we’re obsessed with this space! Not only did the couple bring Disney to their home, but they did so by making it a treehouse — our inner child is jumping up and down!

grim reaper
Article

Halloween Fan Makes 8ft Grim Reaper Out of PVC Pipe

spooky fairy home
Article

Amp Up Your Halloween Decorating Game With These Spooky 'Fairy' Homes

shutterstock_2058665318
Article

Woman Makes DIY Catacomb Fireplace We’d Honestly Keep Up Year-Round

no trespassing sign
Article

“Karen” Tries to Get Neighbor In Trouble For Things They Have On Their Own Porch

girl with rainbow
Article

These Gorgeous Hanging Propagation Planters Will Have Rainbows Dancing All Over Your Home

Organized dishes
Article

Husband Hysterically Begs Wife to Put Away Dishes For Funny Reason

shutterstock_1635395308
Article

Here’s Why Some Women Are Claiming They Are Done With Goodwill

pillsbury doughboy
Article

Woman Restores Grandma's Vintage Wooden Pillsbury Dough Boy Calendar

laundry room perfect set up for laundry jet
Article

Woman Completely Redoes Parent's Laundry Room On A Budget And It's Gorgeous

white pumpkins
Article

Halloween-Loving Utah DIYer Creates The Spookiest Door Arch Ever

mounting tv to wall
Article

Designer Shows Us How To Make The Perfect DIY Framed TV For Cheap

wasps
Article

This WD-40 Hack Will Keep Bugs Out of Your House

buying a home
Article

Woman Buys Childhood Home and Her Reasoning Will Bring Your to Tears

DIY plant table
Article

Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

brown paper bag
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.