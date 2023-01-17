Woman Converts Old Display Cabinet Into the Perfect Kitchen Pantry

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The open pantry aesthetic is becoming widely popular. Jars that hold fun shaped pastas, flours, rice, and spices, all labeled with matching chalkboard stickers. The look stems from the old farmhouse aesthetic, which is a style that puts emphasis on practicality, simplicity, and rustic charm, with rural architecture being the pinpoint.

To display open pantries people choose cute shelving, stack jars under open kitchen islands, use tall bookcases, or find unique pieces of furniture to host their jars. Which is much like what TikToker and DIY enthusiast @grillodesigns has done, with a charming vintage display cabinet.

The woman found a vintage display cabinet that is painted with a deep red in the outside and the wood framing is stained a burgundy walnut hue. The woman tapes off the glass around the wood frame and paints the wood a dark blue, she points the inside white and adds rustic oak board shelves. For a more organized look the woman adds white canvas curtains toi the inside of the cabinet.

Once in place she stashes all of her glassed pantry items- jars filled with pasta, flour, and rice- inside the cabinet!

