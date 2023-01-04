Family Swaps Traditional Dining Room for a Playroom For Their Kids

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a parent to young kids, then you already know having a playroom for your toddlers or your children is an absolute must considering most of their toys are usually everywhere but in their rooms.

However, if you’re lacking space in your home and still yearn to have a play space for your little ones, consider adapting this idea from TikTok content creator @stephycogreen_. She transformed her family’s dining room into a playroom for their kids and it’s the best idea!

As she mention in the video, they opted to transform the formal dining room into a playroom for the kids and she has no regrets doing so considering how functional it is and her family uses it every day. This is a great idea given how she says her family didn’t use the formal dining room at all and as the kids get older, they plan to make it a computer room where their kids can do homework.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section love this idea and shared their thoughts.

“My *favorite* design choices are always those that are functional rather than arbitrarily traditional AND beautiful? Perfect!” @kandicebreinholt shared. “Ma’am this is the smartest thing. Why would people not agree, must not have kids…” @hola_amares_mom wrote.

We agree — this is such a genius idea!

