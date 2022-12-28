Woman Turns Bathroom Into a “Dive Bar” Bathroom and Suddenly Everyone Is In Their 20s Again

Now all it needs is a crying girl telling you how beautiful you are and we’re set!

In a world where it seems most social media content creators prefer a typical clean look that involves carefully curated furniture choices with bright white paint and gold accented accessories, it’s always nice when we see something a little different on our social media timelines.

Such is the case with this “dive bar” bathroom from TikTok user and wedding photographer @threeregionnc. This dive bar bathroom is the complete opposite of the typical monochromatic sleek bathroom we see on social media and we love how unique it is!

As you can see in the video, she was very creative with the design of this bathroom. She mentioned she’s had a few house parties and let her friends write and draw whatever why wanted on the black bathroom walls. To make the dark bathroom appear brighter, she added neon lights to the space, as well as cd’s to the roof and a monochromatic comic book-looking shower curtain she purchased from Refinery29.

There’s already a lot going on in the bathroom, but she plans on making changes to the floor and shower tiles.

Her followers and viewers in the comment section loved this “dive bar" bathroom and shared their thoughts. “This needs to go viral! So cool!” @tac0be11e wrote. “All it needs is a flyer holder with the weekly specials on the back of the door,” @the_real_miss_a shared. “There’s already a lot going on in the bathroom, but she plans on making changes to the floor and shower tiles,” @likesorad commented.

These comments are hilarious!

We’re excited to see what she does next!

