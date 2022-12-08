VA Woman's DIY Accent Wall Will Have You Running To Home Depot

I know we have all seen it. That gorgeous accent wall just draws everyone’s eye and attention and looks like a million bucks. It could be a mirror wall, sparkling and glimmering any time it catches the light, a paint choice that just pops from its surroundings, or something a bit more on the creative side.

Well, I saw this video on TikTok today and I knew that I just had to show it off (as well as try it myself next time I get the chance), and it is all thanks to Jessica, aka ImJessJetSetting!

Now, I love two things about this look. One, the color choice is so on point it nearly hurts. The green color is completely on trend with today’s looks and looks so amazing when paired with practically anything. And two, the design choice - a geometric pattern, is similarly trendy and eye-catching.

The even better part of the whole build is that Jessica did it all herself!

The entire wall had to be cleaned off and prepped, then painted with the first layer of paint, and only then was she able to start getting an idea for a pattern. Some bits of blue painter’s tape helped mark out the sections before Jessica went to cut down some molding for size.

Everything gets measured once again before it is put in place, then kept there with a nail gun, which makes things quick and easy. A little bit of cauk helps seal up any joints or gaps before Jessica goes back through and adds the same green background paint to the whole thing.

And that is the whole look! Fairly easy, but it looks so high-end!



