Woman Makes DIY Air Conditioner That Could Help If You're In a Heated Jam

We may be experiencing different temperatures across the country, but no matter where you are, there’s a strong possibility it’s unbelievably hot. This summer has been filled with record-breaking temperatures, with some states such as Texas and Arizona seeing temperatures reach as high as 116 degrees.

For many of us, we’re doing our best to stay cool indoors and sometimes that still not enough. On those days when you have the air conditioning on a low setting and it’s still too hot, or if you find yourself outside with no air conditioning, then this easy (and cheap!) DIY air conditioning unit courtesy of TikTok creator @louflores_ is so necessary to try!

As seen in the quick tutorial, the content creator simply purchases her supplies — two portable fans and food storage container from the Dollar Tree. Next, she fills the storage container with ice, cuts off a piece of the lid and places one fan facing down toward the ice, while the other fan sits upright facing you. That it — so easy!

Of course you can stop there and have a full-functioning mini portable air conditioning unit, however, one person in the comment section, @777lindaaa made a great suggestion writing “Put salt in the ice to make it colder!”

Umm great idea!

BRB. Off to the Dollar Tree, yet again.