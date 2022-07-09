Skip to main content

Here’s How to Get Ride of Ants With Zero Chemicals

This DIY gets rid of those pesky bugs without that chemical smell!

Ants… We don’t know anyone who likes them except maybe an entomologist. Most of the time, they are simply a nuisance, coming into our homes and gardens or ruining picnics when you open the food only to discover hundreds of tiny bugs.

Up until this point, we've come across a few different ways to eliminate ants, including spraying nasty, harsh chemicals around your garden to stop them from getting in, putting granules over their mounds to kill them at the source, and gathering some supplies to make a more 'natural' repellant. But one crafty TikToker has another option, one that won’t leave your garden reeking of repellant or hurting other animals that pass through.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This hack from PermaculturePlants is simple, and it relies on nothing else than the power of nature. If you have issues with ants coming into your garden and tearing up your trees or veggies, simply find another ant pile, scoop up a generous amount of the mound, and drop it right on top of the problematic ant pile.

The genius here is that, as the creator explains, ants are extremely territorial. The introduced ants will immediately begin to hunt after their new mortal enemies, and the two will wind up destroying each other. What is left over, from either of the two mounds, will pick up and move since the entire area now smells like a battlefield and no ant wants to remain where they might get attacked once more.

Comments range from ‘so you’re starting an ant war’ (yes, yes this hack does) to ‘Oh, now I realize what happened when I mixed colonies as a kid.’ Now, we wouldn’t suggest doing this as some small experiment into exactly how ant colonies interact with one another, but if you’re looking for a way to get rid of a colony in your backyard or garden, this doesn’t seem like all that bad an idea!

