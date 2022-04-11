Woman Turns $30 Junkyard Find Into a Perfect Dupe of $1,500 Anthropologie Mirror

Lovers of interior decorating have a thing for the aesthetic of luxury items. It's fair, after all, these are the kind of pieces that you have forever, and ones that will absolutely set your space apart from anyone else's. Beloved brands know this too, and are not shy about knowing their worth. Sometimes even the simplest objects garner a hefty price tags. While everyone may love it, certainly not everyone can afford it, which is why there are people who make their own versions of the items they love.

And frankly, sometimes we can't really tell much of a difference, For instance. there is a mirror at Anthropologie that is currently going for $1,598. And while it is lovely, that is a rather large amount of money for a mirror. So TikToker Kara Weber decided to make her own "primrose" mirror.

Using basic trim, Rub N' Buff, and gold foil, she essentially created a near-perfect copycat. And people were absolutely here for it. The dupes of this particular mirror are everywhere, including a much cheaper (but still pricey) Hobby Lobby knock-off.

But people seemed convinced in the comments that it was one of the best ones they have ever seen.

We couldn't agree more. Just look at this beauty. This is your official sign to press pause before that big purchase and ask yourself: Can I pull off my own version of this?!