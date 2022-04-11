Skip to main content

Woman Turns $30 Junkyard Find Into a Perfect Dupe of $1,500 Anthropologie Mirror

Spot the difference? Bet you can't.

Lovers of interior decorating have a thing for the aesthetic of luxury items. It's fair, after all, these are the kind of pieces that you have forever, and ones that will absolutely set your space apart from anyone else's. Beloved brands know this too, and are not shy about knowing their worth. Sometimes even the simplest objects garner a hefty price tags. While everyone may love it, certainly not everyone can afford it, which is why there are people who make their own versions of the items they love.

And frankly, sometimes we can't really tell much of a difference, For instance. there is a mirror at Anthropologie that is currently going for $1,598. And while it is lovely, that is a rather large amount of money for a mirror. So TikToker Kara Weber decided to make her own "primrose" mirror. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Using basic trim, Rub N' Buff, and gold foil, she essentially created a near-perfect copycat. And people were absolutely here for it. The dupes of this particular mirror are everywhere, including a much cheaper (but still pricey) Hobby Lobby knock-off

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

But people seemed convinced in the comments that it was one of the best ones they have ever seen. 

We couldn't agree more. Just look at this beauty. This is your official sign to press pause before that big purchase and ask yourself: Can I pull off my own version of this?!

Related Articles

dish soap
Article

Brilliant Bathroom Cleaning Hack Turns Everyday Kitchen Tool Into a Miracle Worker

1 hour ago
triplets
Article

Aunt's 'Color Coding' Trick for Telling Triplets Apart Is Met With Mixed Emotions

1 hour ago
potted plant
Article

Gardener Discovers the Literal Easiest Hack For Repotting Plants

2 hours ago
tiktok DIY lantern from dollar store materials
Article

This 2-Step DIY Solar Deck Lantern Only Cost $2.50 to Make and It Is a Vibe

3 hours ago
wedding list
Article

Bride-to-Be Makes Gorgeous Pinterest-Worthy DIY Seating Chart For $12

5 hours ago
the_avantgarde_ rock nook garden
Article

WATCH: Woman Transforms 'Useless' Stair Nook Into Cute Rock Garden

6 hours ago
paper towel roll
Article

We Were Today Years Old When We Learned This Paper Towel Holder 'Trick'

7 hours ago
rocking chair
Article

Baby Camera Catches Toddler Frozen With Fear as Rocking Chair Mysteriously Moves

Apr 10, 2022
Fritz themes restaurant
Article

Kansas City Themed Burger Joint Delivers Orders to Tables By Train -- Literally

Apr 9, 2022
pansy
Article

Woman Uses Real Pansies to Make Instagram-Worthy Cookies

Apr 8, 2022
lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Proves All You Really Need to Clean Your Kitchen Is Half of a Lemon

Apr 8, 2022
chicken nuggets
Article

Mom Makes Copycat McDonald's Nuggets with a Blender and Swears They Taste Like the Real Deal

Apr 8, 2022
man shaving beard
Article

Husband's Simple Trick For Keeping the Sink Clean While Shaving Should Inspire Men to Take Notes

Apr 8, 2022
woman in lime green kitchen
Article

Woman Uses $7 Contact Paper Hack to 'Hide' Dishwasher

Apr 8, 2022
jacob zander at pedestal table
Article

Man DIYs a Flawless Dupe of $3,000 Padma Pedestal Table for Under $350

Apr 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.