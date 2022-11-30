This Is a Sign You Need a Pink DIY Antlers Lamp

Sometimes all you need to do - to create some change in your home - is add some color. This could be in the form of a fun accent wall or giving a cool thrifted lamp, a paint job. And what looks better than giving a lamp a girly makeover? Right, nothing.

The TikTok account @typsyflypsy did exactly that and gave their deer antlers plain-looking but cool lamp a pink upgrade and it looks perfect. Take a look for yourself.

A little bit of color can make such a big difference, especially when it's pink.

This creator used Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch in "Magenta." This spray paint also includes a primer, which is perfect as this saves you money and time having 2 in 1.

She also thrifted the perfect lamp shade to go with this DIY vintage deer antlers lamp.

It looks so cool, after the makeover. And this is so easy to accomplish. You can also do this with lamps bought at IKEA, for example.

And if you're handy and want to create a vintage-looking DIY lamp from scratch, you can certainly do that too. I think creating lamps is probably one of the easier DIY projects out there.

You could also upcycle what you have at home - such as plastic bottles - to create a cool DIY lamp.

The options are endless, and you might even have everything you need for a DIY lamp makeover around your home already!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.