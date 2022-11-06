Skip to main content

Woman’s DIY Anthropologie Christmas Wreath Dupe Costs a Fraction Of the Price

You can make this $198 wreath for $42 with this diy!

Making an appearance every year for a short period of time, typically made up of branches, foliage, ribbons, ornaments, and trinkets. Strung up on doors ready to meet the guest that will be entering your home during the holiday season. Wreaths are an iconic Christmas decoration that almost every household displays.

As popular as wreaths are, they can also be quite expensive if you opt to purchase one instead of making your own. A popular and beautiful wreath made up of fluffy green pine branches covered in fake snow and atop display a wonderful winter scene is sold through Anthropologie for $198, quite the hefty price tag. DIY creator @sunrisevalleyfarm.co swooped in with a dupe of the wreath that only cost $42.

To make her wreath she starts with a plain pine branch wreath that has been frosted. Before attaching her adorable house and chapel figurines to the wreath she hand paints them fun; similar to the colors on the Anthropologie wreath. She attaches them to the wreath and then fills in the blank spaces with small Christmas tree figurines.

The commenters loved her final product, many saying they thought her final product looked better than the design she was going off of! 

