Skip to main content

Texas Woman Makes Creating a DIY Arched Headboard Look Easy

This really 'rounds out' the bed!

Have you ever looked at your bedroom and felt like there was just… something missing? Maybe you have been looking into a bedroom makeover (like this amazing gaming area one mom made for her daughter), or just something to make it feel a little bit more ‘your own.’

We’ve got a great idea that you can try with only a few supplies, and in the end, you can have the DIY headboard of your dreams!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As Renee from DIY Renovations on TikTok likes to point out, this idea is to create something bougie on a budget. I.e take that awesome arched headboard you see in all those Instagram ready bedrooms and make it your own for far, far less than what those people probably bought it for.

Best of all, you only need a few readily available supplies and just a bit of know-how. Start with cutting some plywood into the width of your bed, and sketch out the general shape. Renee decided she wanted an arched headboard (to go along with the arched shapes on her beautifully painted wall), but you could go with something a little different if you’d like.

Cut out the plywood shape with a jigsaw, remembering to wear safety gear, so that you have the general size and shape of your new headboard. Lay down some two inch foam (thicker if you’d like a bit more padding), and attach it with spray adhesive. You will follow that by laying down batting and then the fabric of your choice, nailing both down with a staple gun where it is folded over to the back side so you don’t have any nails showing on the ‘face’ side.

The last step is to screw on some scrap wood posts to help connect it to either bed or wall and voila! You now have a ready-made headboard that looks like it came straight out of a magazine (for way, way less!)

shutterstock_1150384415
Article

This Is All You Need to Refresh Your Dingy Grout

30 minutes ago
indoor greenhouse
Article

Man Takes Curio Cabinet And Turns It Into His Own Personal ‘Greenhouse’

1 hour ago
dark room paint
Article

Woman Proves Dark Paint Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ a Room

16 hours ago
burned wood planks
Article

New Jersey Man Burns Deck Instead of Staining It and the Results Are Impressive

17 hours ago
homemade guitar
Article

Musician From York, PA Can Make Guitars Out of Anything… Literally

17 hours ago
hummingbird
Article

Farmer ShareS Secret Recipe She Uses to Attract Hummingbirds

17 hours ago
Snake wreath
Article

This Rubber Snake Wreath Is Perfect for Halloween or Any Home That Leans a Little ‘Spooky’

18 hours ago
Halloween decor
Article

Woman Begins Decorating for Halloween In July and People Have Opinions

18 hours ago
Drew Barrymore
Article

Drew Barrymore Dancing in the Rain Is An Entire Vibe

20 hours ago
Waves Dimensional Framed Wall Art
Article

Woman Recreated $300 Wall Art for a Fraction of the Price

21 hours ago
Shampoo bars
Article

Sustainable Woman Shares Three Zero Waste Swaps That Save Her Money

Jul 18, 2022
Floral arrangement
Article

New Jersey Home Décor Maven Shows Us Her Trick For Making Her Fresh Flowers Last Longer

Jul 18, 2022
Patio furniture
Article

Woman Transforms Her Apartment Patio Into a Dreamy Zen Space and We're Obsessed

Jul 18, 2022
Bathroom
Article

Dallas Woman Shows Us How to Easily Elevate Our Bathroom On a Budget

Jul 18, 2022
Tiled Backyard
Article

This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

Jul 18, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.