Woman Transforms Boring Window Area Space With a DIY Archway and It Looks Amazing

Got a space that you simply aren’t sure what to do with? Maybe it looks good already, but you know it could look so much more amazing with just a little bit of effort! You could make do with throwing up some curtains or adding a cute wallpaper accent, or maybe creating some custom cabinets if you’re looking for some added storage space.

But what if you wanted to turn a square window nook into an arched one? Well, that is exactly what TikTok creator Lauren of FarmHouseIsh did, and I am SO in love!

Take a look at Lauren’s space, and you already get the feeling that she has a bit of a girly vibe. And the view out of her window is great, but the window itself - well, it is a bit boring. Square walls surrounding a nook that has a square window it is all very sharp-edged and Lauren wanted something a little softer.

Enter her idea to turn those square edges into something more rounded, aka, an archway.

Lauren starts off by using arched spacers to get the exact curve that she is looking for, before getting some drywall and scoring the back so it will also follow the same curve. This is all fastened into place before she drywalls over the gap as well, making sure to tape off, sand, and putty everything once it is exactly how she wants it to look. A flexible quarter-bead is then added to the edge just to make sure that everything was nice and even.

Next, comes some drywall primer, then the paint, finishing off the little nook into something that is ultra cute and girly. It truly is an inspiration to go for something if you really want it!



