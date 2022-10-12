Woman Makes “Hippie” Baby Mobile and TBH It Is So Dreamy

Having a baby is expensive. While there are some baby items you can find for an affordable price, other things can get quite pricey, so it’s nice when you have the opportunity to cut costs in some areas when preparing for the arrival of your new bundle of joy.

Such is the case with this beautiful creation made by TikTok user @hanpaintsonthings. Rather than purchase the somewhat expensive baby mobiles from the baby stores, she created this dreamy mobile mainly using items from the earth and we’re in love!

In the video, the creator is shown twirling around a beautiful “hippie” baby mobile made of sticks, twigs, colorful ribbons and bright flowers. The creation is absolutely gorgeous and her followers and viewers in the comment section are just as in awe with this lovely baby mobile as we are. “Wow, this is incredible!!” @emilyfaithmorris shared. “So pretty oh my god,” @wap4starscream wrote. “Wow, absolutely gorgeous!!! I'm slightly jealous of the little one,” @dorkazoiid commented.

We agree with the comments and as a matter of fact, @hanpaintsonthings loved her handmade mobile so much, she’s creating one for herself!

The baby girl that’s going to receive this is lucky as it’s truly beautiful and one-of-a-kind!