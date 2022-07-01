Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

This looks like it costs way more than it did!

There’s a lot of work the goes into planning a baby shower. From finding the perfect venue and curating a delicious menu that caters to both you and your guests, to putting together fun games and setting up the décor, planning the perfect baby shower is no easy task.

While it’s quite a bit of work that requires a keen set of eyes to ensure every detail of the baby shower fits the theme, it can get pretty expensive when planning a baby shower. However, one of the ways you can save a little money is opting to DIY the décor. And thankfully, DIY TikTok user @louflores_ shows us in the video below how she was able to create the cutest baby shower décor using unexpected items from the Dollar Tree!

WATCH THE VIDEO

As detailed in the video, she purchased a laundry basket, hula hoop, a pack of blue and white balloons, two mops, a ‘BOY’ balloon and a blue ribbon with white polka dots. She looped the ribbon through the basket and after removing the sticks from the mops, she used additional ribbon to tie them to the basket to secure them. Afterwards, she used some tape to secure the hula hoop to the broom sticks before applying the blue and white balloons around the entire hula hoop. Finally, she placed the ‘BOY’ balloon in the center of the hula hoop and placed a giant teddy bear in the basket.

This is so affordable, cute and can easily be switched to fit a girl-themed baby shower as well!