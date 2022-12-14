Make a Barn Door Without Buying a New One

A barn door is a great way to add style and character to your home. Barn doors can make any space look rustic and chic, but they can be expensive. You can re-purpose old doors into a beautiful new barn door that's much less expensive—and better for the environment!

Barn doors have been growing in popularity over the last few years, and we think it's because they're so cool. They add such a unique touch to any house or building, especially when they're made with old doors.



Folks were very supportive of this affordable, creative step-by-step video.

"That’s awesome. Love it." @Shimmy

"Beautiful job." @Ludette Storozinski

Barn doors are the way to go now, but buying the materials and paying for the installation stack up in price pretty quickly. If you're looking to save some money and get that barn door look without spending a fortune or hiring someone else, follow her steps to make your own!

You can convert your old interior door into a new barn door using just a few tools and some basic skills. All you need is the right materials, which are available at any hardware store, and a few hours of your time.

You can make a barn door without spending a fortune. You can create something beautiful and unique for your home with some old doors and simple tools. The best part is that it doesn’t take much time or money! Make sure you check the creator's bio for the full breakdown.

