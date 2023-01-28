Woman Makes DIY Baseboard for a Fraction of the Price

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One thing that can really elevate a room and doesn't require much work- like painting, installing new light fixtures, or replacing the floors- is adding a decorative trim around the bottom of the walls!

Trim comes in so many different styles, colors, and textures; from thin round wooden sections, to decorative victorian styled lace sections, and classic white thick board. As easy as trim is to install it doesn’t come at a cheap price. If you want to go for a grand look, thick sections can cost upwards of $50 for a few feet. TikToker and home DIY designer @northcrafthouse has a genius hack that saves you tons on thick trim and looks beautiful!

The walls are painted a beautiful green color and the woman paints them almost all the way down to the existing white trim board. She then uses a strong adhesive to glue on another thin section of white trim about three inches above the existing trim board. Once dried she then paints the area between the two trim sections matching white to the existing trim pieces making an illusion of a thick white trim baseboard.

We love this trim baseboard hack and the depth it adds to the room!

