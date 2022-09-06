Skip to main content

Woman Makes DIY Basket Lamp With Zero Wires

No electrician needed

Chandeliers are so much more than a simple light source; they are a reflection of your personal style and they can set the mood of the room. While there are tons of chandeliers to choose from based off your style and the mood you’re going for, chandeliers can get quite costly depending on the style you choose, unless you find a good DIY project. And thankfully, this DIY basket lamp from TikTok content creator @design_logg is perfect for those who have a minimal style or love bohemian décor!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she simply takes a boho-style wicker basket and adds a push light that you can purchase from the dollar store and places it inside the basket. Next, using some type of strong adhesive such as mounting tape or hot glue, she secured the bottom of the light to the basket. Afterwards, she simply took a thick needle that can slide through the bottom of the wicker basket and added yarn to it so she was able to hang the basket from the ceiling. Finally, she screw a plant hook into the ceiling and hanger her DIY light fixture from it.

What will make this even better if you choose to do this DIY is if you purchase a light that is operable with a remote control.

Can we just say we’re highly impressed with not only how easy this DIY is, but also how simply beautiful the light is! Also, chandeliers that look similar to this style can easily range from costing a few hundred dollars to a couple thousand, so the fact that this can remade for drastically cheaper is amazing.

