Man's $200 DIY Makeover Gave His Bathroom Instant Expensive Hotel Vibes

Looks incredible!

The best thing about being on vacation and having a hotel room, are those fancy-looking hotel bathrooms that just scream luxury, not to mention all those little free toiletries. What if I tell you that you can turn your bathroom into a luxurious-looking, hotel-inspired bathroom?

Yes, even on a budget! As you'll find out in a second, it is possible to give your bathroom a DIY makeover, as TikToker Nik, of the TikTok DIY duo @nikandliv.diy, shares in his video.

Impressive! Although a lot of work goes into this project, the results are stunning and so worth it! What Nik did was probably days' worth of labor and love because he removed and changed everything in his bathroom. From removing the tiles to changing the light switches, not to mention giving the countertops and bathroom a facelift as well, which seems like the most difficult part to accomplish. As you can see in the video, Nik used special paint for the countertops and bathtub, which is called Homax - Tough as Tile kit. However, be advised that this product has pretty strong fumes, so it is recommended to wear an N95 mask and air out the bathroom for at least 24 hours. Nik also painted the mirror frame black, as well as the cabinets of the sink vanity, with a paint sprayer, as it covers more area in less time. The first step, however, is to clean and prep all surface area and lastly caulk the corners to smooth everything out. The light fixture was also changed to something more industrial but to keep the clean and simple look Nik and Liv were going for. 

If you are inexperienced, this might look like a lot but can easily be done with two people within a few days. You can also skip a few steps, such as using vinyl flooring instead of removing the tiles, and instead of painting the countertop and bathtub, use contact paper or backsplash. And that's how you go from an average-looking bathroom to hotel-inspired luxury for less than $200.

