Skip to main content

Watch Woman Make DIY Bathroom Tiles for Under $50

We need these!

It's fair to say that home renovations can get pricey, especially if you're deciding to give your entire home a complete makeover. It gets even more expensive if you're designing and building your home from scratch. But hear me out, there are still some budget-friendly hacks out there. Such as this DIY bathroom tile stencil project that will add some character to your bathroom, without draining your wallet.

And when it comes to designing your own bathroom from scratch, this artist and TikTok creator @annupton.art shows us how it's done for under $50. At least when it comes to adding some accent tiles. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

That cobalt blue is so mesmerizing! And honestly, this hack doesn't seem too complicated. It would be helpful if you - or your partner - know how to apply tiles with the grout and what else it entails. First, you'd need to pick up some plain white tiles at your local Lowe's or Home Depot which is around $25, get some epoxy resin in different colors or you can get a kit to create the marble, which also comes with a primer. The next step is to pour them over the tiles, mix the colors to create a marbled look, let the resin dry and harden, polish it smooth so it is resistant to scratches, wipe it clean, and your DIY tiles project is complete. Well almost. Now you need to install them in your bathroom, wherever you'd like them to be. This TikToker installed them in her bathtub shower to create some contrast but it would also look good to have some accent tiles throughout the entire bathroom. 

We love how it turned out!

ghost decorations
Article

Add Something Boo-Tiful To Your Halloween Decor With These Cheesecloth Ghosts

kids crafting
Article

Need A Cute Craft Idea For Your Kids? Try This Beautiful Leafy Mermaid!

sewing corset
Article

To Make Pleats In Fabric, Apparently All You Need Is a Fork

woman using power tools
Article

Husband Asks Wife Why She’s Measuring Something and Gets the “Response” All Men Fear

wall shelf
Article

Woman Transforms Pallet Into Gorgeous Shelving

apple tree
Article

Family Plants a “Placenta Apple Tree” That Will Grow With Newborn Daughter

kitchen organizing
Article

Woman Completely Changes Entire Vibe Of Kitchen By Making Simple Change

carpet cleaning
Article

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Son Knocks Over 1 Gallon of Pink Paint Onto Carpet, and Here’s What It Took to Fix It

indoor trash can
Article

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

shutterstock_221766814
Article

FL Hurricane Damage Forces Couple to Discover Indigenous Mural Hidden Under Dry Wall

Crochet Halloween décor
Article

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.