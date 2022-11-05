Skip to main content

Man Creates DIY Headboard That Gives Off Modern Cabin Vibes

The facelift every bed needs

Headboards can transform a bed, acting as the centerpiece of a room. Not only are they beautiful, they are also extremely funicational. Providing extra head and back support, preventing drafts that would typically form from the crack between the bed and the wall, and they protect your wall from damage.

As great as headboards are they are also expensive with all wood one reaching prices well over $1,000. That's a lot of money for something that you and maybe your partner are only going to benefit from. In the lovely world of all things DIY headboards are common projects, but this headboard that @nickscustomwoodworks made is simple, inexpensive, and gives off perfect cozy cabin vibes.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video he starts by assembling the frame of the headboard, and then starts cutting different pieces of wood with angled ends to create thick abstract lines on the headboard frame. After assembling the wood frame and accent pieces he adds a coat of light walnut colored stain and clear coats the wood. The final touch is a thin piece of masonite that he painted black and attached to the back of the frame.

He mentions the DIY headboard he made cost a fraction of the price of his inspiration headboard he seen in a store and it was extremely easy to recreate!

