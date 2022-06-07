Here Are 3 Tricks For Getting a Better Smelling House

Maintaining a clean home isn’t always the easiest to do, but what’s even more difficult is trying to manage a home that consistently smells good. Having a clean home definitely helps getting rid of certain odors, but that fresh clean scent doesn’t always last forever. That’s why it’s best to have a few options aside to ensure you’re home smells good long after you’ve deep cleaned every room in your home.

Thankfully, TikTok user @mama_mila_ gave us not one, not two, but THREE different tricks to help us get a better smelling home. The best part is, all three methods are so easy to do!

We love these simple hacks! They’re not only easy to do, but we already have everything we need since these small good hacks involve using every day items such as coffee, baking soda and lemon. We already love using baking soda and a lemon as a natural cleaner, but we’re anxious to try using coffee and a candle as another method for getting a better smelling home. We currently don’t have carpet in our home, but the baking soda and essential oil will still be just as effective for using on your sofa and area rugs as well!

People in the comments are just as thrilled about these home hacks as we are! “Loveeeeeee the coffee candle combo. Looks so cute too!! I want to try it asap! Thank you!!” @imjohannasofia wrote. "Ooooo I’m trying all of these!” @melgiraldo commented. “I love how natural this is with no chemicals,” @tayla_wilson91 wrote.

We love these ideas! Just be careful with using essential oils, especially if you have pets.