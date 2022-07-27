This Simple DIY Birthday Card Is Actually Super Impressive

Birthdays are one of the easiest and best ways to celebrate the people you love. Of course to celebrate them and let them know you appreciate their existence, you can always go above and beyond and get a lavish over-the-top gift, but if you want to add more of a sentimental touch to the gift, a birthday card is always a good idea.

While birthday cards are a perfect way to use your words to wish your special person a happy birthday and possibly share additional feelings, some store-bought cards don’t always have the exact message you want to convey, or sometimes, those cards are really expensive. In either situation, it’s best to DIY. And if you’re looking for a great way to make a birthday card that looks store bought, check out this quick and easy tutorial from TikTok content creator and calligraphy artist, @happyevercrafter. This is probably the best (and easiest) homemade birthday card we’ve seen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video that’s already amassed over three million views, she simply cuts a piece of water color paper in a card format, applies two strips of wash tape in the middle of the paper and uses a variety of liquid water colors and a paint brush to paint random strips that resemble candles and uses yellow and orange for flames. Using, a white gel pen, she paints random designs on some of the candles and peels off the tape before taking a black gel pen to outline each candle and flame. Finally, to complete the card, she simply writes “happy birthday” where the tape was, but of course, you can write whatever you want.

We love how this card looks store bought, but has a personal touch to it.