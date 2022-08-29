Skip to main content

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

...just look at the way it lathers!

There are tons of DIY recipes all over the internet. From making your own tooth paste to creating all-in-one house cleaning solutions, social media content creators continue to show us how to save money at the grocery store by making our own recipes, rather than buying them.

Previously, one TikTok user showed us how to create our own laundry detergent, and in this DIY tutorial provided by TikTok content creator @mrsshoemaker, she shows us how to make our own body wash.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start off the DIY recipe, she gathers all the supplies she needs — two bars of your favorite soap shredded (she prefers cream-based as she believes it yields the best results), six to eight cups of distilled water (which helps give the soap a longer shelf life) and optional ingredients such as 2-3 tablespoons of glycerin, 10-15 drops of your favorite essential oils and 1-2 tablespoons of your favorite moisturizing oils such as jojoba, castor or avocado oils.

Next, she creates the DIY by simply stirring the soap shreds into the boiling distilled water, and letting it dissolve before adding in the rest of the ingredients.

People in the comment section vouched for this recipe. “I been making mine 2 yrs now,” @sweetpeachtee68 wrote. “Yes I love this!!! I use to do this all the time,” @beautifuljaz19 shared. “We must protect this woman! I'm definitely going to do this. Thank you,” @capodondiva commented. “I have been doing this for years. Love it so much,” @amanda_culp wrote.

Clearly, this simple DIY body wash seems to be the truth judging by the comments. But also, we can’t help but be impressedwith how well it lathers! 

