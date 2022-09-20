Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

What to do when you have a big house that has a "bonus room" but no use for it really? You ask your son if he can give it a makeover and turn it into a fun game room. And if you don't have any children, it is pretty easy to accomplish a room makeover yourself.

DIY TikToker @lonefoxhome shows us how to do it.

It looks great! All he did was remove the trim off the wall, patch up the wall, give it a paint job, hang some nice curtains, add picture frames with art in them, lay out a hand-woven rug, add a reading lamp, a wooden table, and some leather furniture to give it that rustic-industrial farmhouse look but also to compliment the pool table. And that's it. Well, the last thing added, were window bars created with electrical tape to match the other windows of the house. For the color of the paint, white was used to create a nice clean contrast with the beige curtains, and brown leather chairs, as well as the wooden picture frames, and wooden table. These furniture and picture frames were from Pottery Barn, but you can create the look with vintage finds from a Goodwill or flea market, or other furniture stores. The great part about the frames is that it comes with hanging templates which makes it a breeze to hang these bad boys up.

Although it was a minimalistic makeover, it made a huge difference in how the room looks and feels. We love this look!