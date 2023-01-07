Every Plant Lover Will Adore These DIY Resin Botanical Coasters

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Almost every kid at some point in their elementary school class went outside, picked different plants, flowers, leaves, and other plant life. You brought them back inside, laid them all out on the middle pages of a heavy textbook and closed it, stacking more heavy books on top. A few days later you open the textbook and reveal your perfectly flatten plants ready to be glued into a plant journal.

There is something so satisfying about using raw elements such as plants, rocks, flowers, and other elements of nature in design and home decorating. Many DIY have started using these elements in their crafts, such as TikToker and crafter @erin_diy who used the old plant flattering method with unique methods to create the coolest botanical coasters.

To make her botanical coasters the woman first wanders outside in nature in search of small plants; ferns, leafs, flowers, grasses, and stems. She uses a fancy pressing contraption- but you could simply use a heavy book and some paper- to flatten all of her botanicals.

While the botanicals dry the woman's starts crafting the shapes of the coaster, using a section of plexiglass she makes a few large brim circles- coaster size- with hot glue. She stacked the ring of hot glue extra tall to ensure proper depth of her coaster and a little extra room so nothing would spill over.

After the plants have been pressed flat and the hot glue brims have dried the woman mixes up her resin, she pours a bit in each hot glue mold and places her botanicals in, creating simple designs. She covers the botanicals in a final layer of resin and leaves them to set. Once the resin has hardened she peels them off the plexiglass and takes the hot glue brim off.

