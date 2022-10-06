Skip to main content

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

We all need a Juan in our lives.

DIYs can be rather difficult. In fact, we’ve seen more than our fair share of crazy fails related to couples or individuals trying to do it themselves, ranging from doors that are built and put on the wrong way to what happens when you turn the water off to your sink but still manage to have it start spraying everywhere.

So why should everyone have a DIY husband handy? Let’s talk about that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Cindy Espinoza knows her way around all things DIY. As an interior designer she has to do a lot of arranging and creating all her own, but one thing that definitely helps put her over the top is having ‘a Juan’.

Now Juan is Cindy’s husband, and boy can that man handle a DIY project. All Cindy has to do is show him a vague idea of something that she has even the slightest liking for and he’s jumping all over to complete it. In this video Cindy shows us the entire process behind her new pedestal table, from her and Juan heading to the local hardware store for lumber and supplies to the finished project.

We love to see how everything comes together, especially the love and dedication that Juan puts into all of the steps. He even takes the time to spray the piece instead of hand painting it, giving it that nice, even finish that takes it from good to professional looking.

The end result is an absolutely stunning piece of furniture that we almost couldn’t believe was home-made! It looks like it came out of the pages of a furniture magazine, and we’d order one for ourselves like… right now…

So maybe instead of just needing a Juan, we need someone who is dedicated to making our ideas come to life? 

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

shutterstock_1935210254
Article

Man Rigs Up a Genuis Way to Rake His Field Quickly

shutterstock_1992591233
Article

Funny Doormat Keeps Church of Latter Day Saints Recruiters Away

cool pumpkin
Article

Watch This Woman Shares an Easy Pumpkin Carving Hack

shutterstock_1485995702
Article

You Need to Give Your Bar Cart a Creepy Makeover

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.