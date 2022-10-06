Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

DIYs can be rather difficult. In fact, we’ve seen more than our fair share of crazy fails related to couples or individuals trying to do it themselves, ranging from doors that are built and put on the wrong way to what happens when you turn the water off to your sink but still manage to have it start spraying everywhere.

So why should everyone have a DIY husband handy? Let’s talk about that!

Cindy Espinoza knows her way around all things DIY. As an interior designer she has to do a lot of arranging and creating all her own, but one thing that definitely helps put her over the top is having ‘a Juan’.

Now Juan is Cindy’s husband, and boy can that man handle a DIY project. All Cindy has to do is show him a vague idea of something that she has even the slightest liking for and he’s jumping all over to complete it. In this video Cindy shows us the entire process behind her new pedestal table, from her and Juan heading to the local hardware store for lumber and supplies to the finished project.

We love to see how everything comes together, especially the love and dedication that Juan puts into all of the steps. He even takes the time to spray the piece instead of hand painting it, giving it that nice, even finish that takes it from good to professional looking.

The end result is an absolutely stunning piece of furniture that we almost couldn’t believe was home-made! It looks like it came out of the pages of a furniture magazine, and we’d order one for ourselves like… right now…

So maybe instead of just needing a Juan, we need someone who is dedicated to making our ideas come to life?