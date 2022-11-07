Skip to main content

This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams

And to think this used to be a 'fail'.

Sometimes things don’t turn out exactly the way they had planned. In fact, the journey can look a lot different from our original intended purpose, and that includes little things like furniture flips.

So let’s follow one woman’s journey when it comes to totally refurbing her gorgeous glass cabinet, all the mistakes she made along the way, and the little tips she has so that we don’t follow similar mistakes!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creator behind the LandB_Home channel doesn’t shy away from showing off the somewhat uglier side of refurbing things like the vintage cabinet that she was recently working on for her own home. Now let us start off by saying that this piece is already gorgeous, and huge, but it has obviously seen some better days. It screams of elegance and times long gone by, but it also is a little bit… outdated.

But this creator has a vision and, unfortunately, that vision has a few… stumbles, along the way. In one video she is showing off that she had wanted to paint the entire piece, but doing so had proved quite the challenge due to not only the size of the glass cabinet but also all of that glass itself!

She has to sand, prime, and paint everything but that leads to quite a few messes, including getting the tape stuck in some rather hard-to-reach places. There was obviously an attempt to get the stuck-on tape out of where it was shoved in between the glass pane and wood, but that only resulted in some severe scratching of pieces she’d already painted!

But then… the final piece… Shown in all its glory, the entire cabinet, now refinished and with a fresh coat of paint, seems to glow with pride and you can see the hours of painstaking work that went into bringing it back to life. Truly what we mean by a work of art!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_121362943
Article

Here's The Trick for Washing Your Dishes Without Any Scrubbing!

brick fireplace
Article

Women Hear Strange Noises Coming From the Fireplace and Are Shocked to Learn What’s Stuck in There

onions background
Article

Woman Uses Onion Skins to Create the Perfect Dye for Her Fall Sweater

shutterstock_1153916536
Article

Apparently Toothpaste Can Completely Transform Your Scoffed Shoes

shutterstock_698325853
Article

Watch This Woman Give Her Staircase a Retro Vibe and It Will Take You Back To the 60s

orbeez
Article

Is This DIY Orbeez Candle Cute and Weird or Just…Weird?

Decal
Article

Husband Meticulously Places Mushroom Decals to Make It Look Like Wallpaper and It Looks Awesome

home surveillance camera
Article

Family Hooks Up Vocal Warning On Camera and It Might Have Saved Them From Tragedy

annoyed couple
Article

Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

soapy water
Article

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

Pantry
Article

This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

saffron stems
Article

You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

rotten pumpkin
Article

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack

purple paint
Article

All This Lamp Needed Was a Little Purple Paint

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.