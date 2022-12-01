This Is a Sign You Need to Make a DIY Cake Mirror

If you aren't familiar with decor that looks like food, let me refresh your memory. I am sure you've come across those cereal bowl candles or decors, but have you ever seen cereal bowl mirrors in the Froot-Loops edition? No? Me neither! What about cake mirrors?

TikTok account @craftfactory demonstrates in her video an easy way to create DIY cake mirrors, and I must say they look quite appetizing!

I suddenly have a craving for some delicious cake or any dessert, really.

Look at how cute - and real - this came out! I am impressed!

All you need to make your own DIY cake mirror is a plain mirror with a thick frame - as shown in the video - painter's tape, lightweight filler, sandpaper, acrylic paint, piping bags, air dry clay, and a tongue depressor.

That's pretty much it.

This creator used clay to create some cherries to add toward the end but you can create other fruits or toppings. However, cherries are probably the easiest.

She first applies painter's tape to protect the mirror, and then applies the lightweight filler on the frame, which has a smooth consistency, is easy to apply, and can be sanded down. She then smoothens it out by sanding it down with sandpaper. Next, she mixes some acrylic paint with some lightweight filler and fills it in a piping bag, so she can create a nice clean pattern, as it would be done with buttercream on a real cake.

As you can see, she uses three different colors of acrylic paint, and lastly, she adds the clay cherries she made.

And voilà - a real-looking cake mirror!

Looks easy enough to give it a try, what do you think?

The TikTok community also loved it, looking at the comments section.

