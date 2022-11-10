Woman Dupes $1450 Cement Table Using a Metal Trash Can and an Ikea Table

Don’t you just hate when you see something so cute, but the price tag is unbelievably expensive? Yeah, we do, too. Although we can understand the hefty price tag for some products, that doesn’t always mean we want to pay the price. In these cases, it’s so great when we’re able to DIY instead.

No stranger to DIYs, TikTok content creator and DIYer @maggiemcgaugh was able to dupe AllModern’s concrete $1450 Georgia Round Dining Table using a metal trash can and an Ikea table and we must say, we’re high-key impressed!

To start this DIY, she removed the base of the metal trash can and removed some of the color of the trashcan before applying hot glue as a grip and some netting. Next, she gathered the top that she used from the Ikea table and screwed it to the trash can base and applied concrete all over to give it a similar look as the AllModern table. To complete the DIY project, she sanded all of the concrete to smooth everything out and the finished look turned out amazingly similar.

She noted that her DIY did have more texture, but considering how similar it looks to the real deal and how much money she saved, we say this is an amazing DIY dupe!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.