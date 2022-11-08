Woman DIYs her Own Cement Tiles and the Final Look Is Stunning

Choosing the right flooring for your home can be, well, a bit hard. Do you go with hardwood? Maybe a full wall-to-wall carpet option? Or do you want something that is a bit more dramatic aesthetic like old-world tile floors?



Well, if that last option sounds right up your alley then guess what - you can have those fabulous tile floors at way, way less than you would ever expect! At least that is what one creative woman was able to do when she MADE her own concrete tile floors!

When Abby of Abby_Roadhome looked at her house she just felt like there was something… missing. Some dramatic flair, some cool spark that drew the eye and the attention of anyone dropping by. So what she decided to do was install some new flooring, but rather than going one of the more ‘traditional’ routes, she decided to DIY some amazing concrete floor tiles instead!



Now, before we get into this, Abby has a lot of talent and dedication and even she was considered a bit ‘crazy’ by those around her for attempting this huge project. She started off by creating her very own molds for all different sizes and shapes of tiles, which alone probably took a lot of time, trial, and tons of effort! Abby then moved on to mixing up her concrete and pouring the mix into each of her molds, letting them sit and cure one by one before she repeated the process.

Hundreds (if not thousands) of molds later, Abby finally had everything that she needed to put her floor together like a giant jig-saw. So she slapped on a coat of grout on her floor and then carefully placed each of her tiles in that perfect pattern. The end result is, honestly, kind of beyond our wildest expectations and we have to give Abby ALL the kudos for her creativity and all of the work that she put into this awesome project!



