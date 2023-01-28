This DIY Wall Art Looks Pricey but Only Cost $20 To Make

And you don't need to be an artist to make your own!

Wall art is one of those things that are extremely expensive, hard to find what you like, but are so incredibly important to have in a home. Since there isn't much you can do with walls other than hang art on them, it's kinda crucial you have pieces of art to take up the dead space. Most high end art is modern, simple, good looking, and extremely pricey.

If you have some wall space that could desperately use some art on it but don't want to spend the big bucks on it then you have got to check out this DIY large canvas art piece that TikToker and content creator @anikaclarkk made. You can customize it to match the size of your space and add color, the best part… it only cost the woman $20 to make!

Starting with a large white canvas the woman uses white spackling and a spatula to spread the spackling all over the canvas in cohesive vertical lines. Before the spackling dries she then uses a grout applicator that has spiked ridges to create a tight rainbow swoop on the bottom left side of the frame, and then makes the same rainbow swoop design on the top right corner of the canvas.

This super simple art design is so easy to create and looks high dollar but pst… it only cost $20 to create!