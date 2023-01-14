Woman Makes DIY Checkered Stain Glass Window and It Looks So Abstract

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stained Glass windows- made up of colorful and sometimes painted glass pieces boned together with lead strips- used to only be seen in Churches and buildings built in the 1150-1550 era, are becoming popular in recent home designs.

Often seen as a statement window on homes or hung up on chains in existing windows these colorful and whimsical designs do not come cheap. A lot of people opt for stickers that look like replicas of the real things. There aren't many options on the market for these stickers and in all honesty, a lot of them look quite overly done and cheesy.

A true style icon and TikToker @sydrosalee posted to her page a genius faux stained glass window that mixes modern abstract with the classical stained glass look, and cost nearly nothing to create!

The woman purchases a pack of colorful film for $15 and gets busy crafting up her stained glass window. She first uses a water based solution that comes with the film kit and runs it on her window to act as the adhesive to hold the sheets on. She cuts her sheets into triangles and diamonds to create a checkered pattern and starts attaching them to the window.

After attaching all the sheets the woman then squeegees them to remove the air bubbles. She mentions in her video that she wants to add black tape between the patterns to act as the lead in real stain glass.

We love this abstract take on traditional stained glass!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.