Watch as This Woman Turns Her Plain White Wall Into a Checkered Disco Wall

If you're anything but boring, you know you wouldn't be caught dead in a home with plain white walls. Instead, you might have a cool checkered accent wall, or some artwork, such as a DIY mural.

And now you might even get inspired by TikTok creator Elena Bonnie, who decided to turn her plain wall into a checkered mirror wall that just screams disco. And it is so easy, you can do it too. Let's take a look!

Wow! It's perfect!

And the best part is that it's renter-friendly, as well as inexpensive, and so easy to do.

All you need, are 10x10 mirror tiles from Amazon for a 50-inch wall across, and either command strips or velcro command strips, which Elena used.

She basically used the same measurements - as the tiles - for the empty space in between, so everything is symmetrical. She could even fit some small records in between, as one person suggested in the comments section.

It certainly gives off 1970s disco vibes, due to the mirror tiles but also the vintage 1970 disco ball, Elena's landlord gifted her and her boyfriend. All she needs now are these original 1970s disco floor tiles.

TikTok was clearly obsessed as well.

As TikToker @danidesignsonadime commented,

"I am OBSESSED."

I am too. And quite frankly, I am inspired to add an accent wall to my apartment as well.

And TikToker @im_currently_writing suggested,

"So pretty and such a good idea! Imagine putting little posters and plants in the blank spaces. Adorable."

That's also a great idea!

Another person (@maddzzzz01) wrote,

"They fit so perfectly. LOVE."

Agreed!

