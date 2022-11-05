This Easy Winter DIY Decor Is Modern Yet Charming

Christmas decorations range from cheap and overly cheesy- think large stuffed snowman with a big red tinsel scarf and a long velvet orange carrot nose that's barley last one season- to over the top expensive yet gorgeous decor- such as a beautifully sculpted wooden reindeer with black rhinestones set in place for its eyes. It's so easy to go to the local large department store and load up on Christmas decor but it's often hard to find elegance in their selections.

Since Christmas decorations only make a debut once per year for a sport period of time before they are tightly packed away it's hard to justify spending an arm and a leg to have chic modern Christmas decor. DIY decor maven @byjamiemichelle posted to TikTok a DIY video of her creating a chic Christmas decoration that has the perfect amount of winter festive and modern vibes.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To make her decoration she starts out with a glass lantern holder, she adds mini frosted plastic Christmas trees with thick wood bases and strings them with battery operated mini lights. She sprinkles glittery white fake snow along the base of the glass holder. After she shuts the lid and sets the decoration next to the tall elegant white candles it creates an elegant yet modern winter decoration that can stay up even after Christmas has ended.

