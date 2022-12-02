This DIY Floating Christmas Mantle Hack Is Perfect (and Easy) to Do If You Don't Have One

Christmas is near and if you’re gearing up to decorate your house accordingly for the most wonderful time of the year, then we have you covered with all the cool DIYs from content creators across social media.

Today’s DIY is courtesy of TikTok content creator and Boston DIY maven, @the_avantgarde. In this video she shows us how to hang Christmas stockings without having a mantle and not only is it beautiful, but it’s so genius!

To do this renter-friendly DIY, you’ll need some garland, hooks, and any extra decorations you may want to use. Prior to hanging the garland on the hooks, if you’re using real garland, you’ll want to clean the fresh greenery by rinsing it out in your bathtub which is what she did in the video. After allowing it to dry, she hung the garland onto the hooks and added a few pieces of extra décor and placed her stockings onto the hooks.

Yet again, we love this simple DIY and it’s perfect for those who have a fireplace without a mantle and is also great if you don’t have a fireplace at all!

