These Yarn and String Christmas Trees Make for a Great Christmas Ornament

Decorating the house for Christmas is such a fun event, sipping on hot coco, hanging up ornaments on the Christmas tree, stringing garland all around the house, placing the wreath on the front door, and getting crafty.

A lot of folk tend to make DIY Christmas crafts instead of purchasing items because typically they are easy to do, are way less expensive, create fun family memories, and are only out and display for a short period of time each year.

A fun new Holiday craft created by TikToker @timmsevitz is one of our new favorites!

These little trees are so fun and the cost to make them is pennies on the dollar- no seriously Dollar Tree yarn is extremely inexpensive.

The Supplies you’ll need:

Green Yarn

Modge Podge

Different colored felt sheets

String

Hot glue

Plastic wrap

Small craft cones (wooden or paper)

To start the process the man explains that you first wrap the cone in plastic wrap, you then grab your Christmas tree green string and wrap it all around the cone creating a neat pattern. Once your cone is wrapped, apply a thick layer of Modge Podge- he puts heavy emphasis on the importance of using enough Modge Podge so your yarn doesn't fall apart. Once dried, peel the cone and plastic wrap away from your yarn tree. Using your felt sheets cut out tree topper stars and tiny dots to use as lights on your tree- all colors of your liking! Hot glue the felt dots onto a string garland and attach it to your yarn tree along with the tree topper.

It can double as a garland if made in large amounts, used as tree ornaments, or gifted to friends and family!

