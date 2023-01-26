These Easy DIY Disinfectant Wipes are Non-Toxic and Only Cost .06 to Make

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the most important aspects of cleaning your entire home, especially your bathroom and kitchen, is to use products that are disinfecting to ensure you’re getting rid of germs. While there are many commercial products targeted to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, tons of them are made with toxic chemicals that can potentially be quite harmful to the body if you were to come in contact with them.

If this is something that you care about and would rather avoid the use of toxic chemicals in your home, check out this easy and non-toxic DIY from TikTok user @kasha.cabato.

To make this simple and sustainable DIY, she grabbed the largest glass container in her home and rolled together all of these reusable microfiber towels that she purchased from Amazon and stuffed them into the glass container. Next, she simply added two cups of rubbing alcohol and diluted it with half a cup of filtered water.

She mentions that she used 91% alcohol since that’s all she had, however, she suggests using 70% because it’s better for surfaces and when you add the water, it takes a little longer for the solution to evaporate so it can disinfect better. Also, she notes that the CDC recommends using 60-80% rubbing alcohol to kill all of the common bacterias and viruses in your home.

After cleaning your home, you’ll simply throw the used towels into the washer, clean them and prepare them for your next cleaning day.

So easy and effective!

