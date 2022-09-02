Skip to main content

Closet Door Makeover Completely Transforms the Room

We love the way this looks!

As a homeowner, one of the most exciting things to do aside from moving into the home, is completing DIY projects in order to update your space. Of course, some projects are expected to be quite costly and can take some time to complete, however, that’s not always the case with all DIY home projects. And such is the case with this closet door makeover courtesy of TikTok content creator @sharee.designs.



Starting off with typical, off-white closet doors, she removes the doors and uses glue to apply 1/4” MDF wood panels on top of the closet doors in a diagonal pattern or whatever pattern you choose. Next, she uses a circular saw o cut off the excess wood before paining the doors in a black color called “prairie smoke” by Magnolia. Finally, she hangs the doors back up and the final project looks amazing!

Viewers took to the comment section to express their thoughts about this creative DIY project. “I think they turned out awesome! Thanks for sharing,” @beardeddobiedad2021 wrote. “This looks gorgeous,” @laynai7 shared. “Dope! Great idea. Nice color as well,” another TikTok user commented.

What a beautiful upgrade, we love it! 

