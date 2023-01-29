Check Out This DIY Coastal Chic, Mermaid-Worthy Seashell Hand Mirror

We can "sea" ourselves clearly now.

Whether you love the coastal aesthetic or living your best mermaid life, it's hard to find romantic treasures that are both functional and match your design style.

This DIY project is for you! This seashell hand mirror but don’t have one yet, th is a fun way to spruce up your home and make it feel more like a beach getaway (even if you live nowhere near the ocean).

A seashell mirror is a perfect gift for anyone who loves the coast. It's also a super fun and easy DIY project that you can make any time of year in any color scheme or pattern! You can use whatever shells or other sea finds you have on hand—endless possibilities.

The comments were in love with this DIY. They were more than grateful for the inspiration.

"Finally the abundance of loose seashells in my room have a purpose." @sined3cus

"This is so Aphrodite." @maeve

Some even had helpful tips to cover up any potential design flaws.

"If there’s any glue still showing you can cover it in gold paint! So pretty." @Ava

You can give this DIY seashell hand mirror as a handmade gift to someone who loves the coast. It's especially fitting if they celebrate coastal holidays, like Mother's Day or Valentine's Day.

It would also be a great present for yourself, especially if you're an ocean lover! This kind of mirror is perfect for your bathroom or bedroom—it'll make even your most boring rooms look more romantic and dreamy, not to mention that it works as a proper mirror when needed!

