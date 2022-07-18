Skip to main content

Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is Proof Quirky Shapes Can Be Super Elegant

Watch as it takes 'shape!'

Do you have a bit of a quirky eye when it comes to what patterns and shapes you like in your house? Maybe you have been looking into renovating your living room or finding new furniture to fill the space, but nothing quite matches your aesthetic?

We’ve got a brilliant DIY today for you that can help you both express your own personal style and make sure that you have a table to match!

TikTok creator and DIY’er Lauren Breen is someone whose genius lies in home decor. She’s got a quirky style that doesn’t quite fit into the traditional looks of most brands, and so she decided that if she couldn’t find what she wanted in a table, then she’d just go ahead and make her own!

Lauren starts off by creating a rough outline of a super squiggly table top on a two inch thick wooden plank. This step is where you can really go nuts! While Lauren went for a loose and wavy shape, we could easily see doing something like this with triangles, arches, or even cutouts to help match randomly shaped decor around your own home.

She then cuts the entire thing out with a jigsaw and sands down the edges, so there is nothing rough or sharp to bump into. Some paint is added, and her next step is to figure out the size of her legs. Lauren does this by measuring some wooden discs she already had on hand, then uses Quik Tube building forms to create a form around these discs. These are filled per instructions and then painted with textured paint so that it matches and stands out from the rest of the table.

The finished project is, in a word, gorgeous and even better, quite sturdy! The unique shape matches the various rounded shapes in her room, and also fits in well in the random shape between couches without taking up too much space.

So, we have to ask. What would you do with a beautiful table of your own design (without having to pay personal designer prices?)

